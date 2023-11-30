Aging & Style
Republic, Mo., woman dies from injuries in weekend house fire

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A woman died from injuries she suffered in a house fire in Republic on Sunday.

Investigators have not released the victim’s identity. They say the 73-year-old woman died Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 2700 block of Moonlight Street on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. Investigators blame the fire on smoking near oxygen in the home. The fire did minor damage to the home. The home did not have working smoke detectors.

Firefighters warn residents about the importance of safely using oxygen in homes. The air we breathe consists of approximately 21% oxygen. However, patients’ concentrator machines and cylinders provide 100 percent pure oxygen. Oxygen is a medical gas that can be a fire hazard if misused. When oxygen comes into contact with an open flame or ignition source, it can accelerate the fire growth rapidly.

SAFETY TIPS WHEN USING HOME OXYGEN:

  • Post “no smoking” signs inside and outside the home to remind residents and guests not to smoke.
  • If oxygen is used in the home, oxygen in the air, furniture, clothing, hair, and bedding increases, making it easier for a fire to start and spread. This means that there is a higher risk of both fires and burns.
  • Keep oxygen cylinders at least five feet from a heat source, open flames, or electrical devices. People with difficulty escaping a fire should have a phone near their bed or chair.
  • Make sure that the home has working smoke alarms. Test them at least monthly.
  • Have a home fire escape plan with two ways out of every room and an outside meeting place.
  • Practice the plan at least twice a year.

