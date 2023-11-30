Report: Penn State hires KU’s Andy Kotelnicki as offensive coordinator

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The mastermind behind Kansas football’s offense is headed to Happy Valley.

Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki has reportedly agreed to take the same role at Penn State, according to a report from The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.

Kotelnicki arrived at KU with head coach Lance Leipold in May 2021 and was promoted to associate head coach in December 2022.

For the past decade, Kotelnicki has been an assistant under Leipold, serving as the offensive coordinator at Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2013-14 and in the same role at Buffalo from 2015-2021.

Kotelnicki’s offense averaged 33.8 points per game in 2023 despite injuries to Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year Jalon Daniels and two games missed by backup quarterback Jason Bean.

The Jayhawks were eighth in the nation in rushing offense and were 29th in the country in scoring offense. On Thursday afternoon, KU announced that quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski had been elevated to co-offensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Jordan Peterson was elevated to co-defensive coordinator.

Zebrowski was nominated for the Broyles Award in 2023, awarded to the best assistant coach in college football.

“Both Jim Zebrowski and Jordan Peterson have been vital to the Kansas football program and will continue to elevate us in their new roles,” said Leipold. “In working with both of them, their relationship building, coaching ability and commitment to Kansas football is extremely strong.”

Kotelnicki is joining a Penn State staff led by James Franklin that will now have its sixth offensive coordinator in the last 10 years.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.