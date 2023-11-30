Police identify 5-year-old boy; KCPD continues suspicious death investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Police have identified the 5-year-old boy whose death is being investigated as suspicious.

Police said 5-year-old Grayson O’Connor died Monday.

After going through security cameras in the area around 1000 Grand Boulevard and the Grand Boulevard Lofts, investigators determined O’Connor fell from the apartment building before his body was found.

KCPD said detectives are still working to determine whether O’Connor’s death was a homicide or child neglect and endangerment case.

“It is believed the child fell from the apartment window, the means of how that happened is still under investigation,” KCPD said.

Police also said O’Connor’s mother was transported to the hospital on the day of the incident and she is a subject of interest in the investigation.

