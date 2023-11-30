Overland Park ‘honoring the life and service’ of former police chief Myron E. Scafe

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The longest-serving police chief for the Overland Park Police Department has died, the department announced Wednesday.

Myron E. Scafe began his career as a police officer for the Mission Township in 1954. “Prior to incorporation [in 1960], the area that is now north Overland Park was part of the Mission Urban Township, which included the cities of Mission and Prairie Village,” Overland Park explains in its town history.

Scafe ascended to the Overland Park police chief position in 1971 and was the longest-serving police chief, leading the department for 24 years until 1995.

He led the OPPD through several major historical events, including “a 1968 bank robbery and bombing of Overland Park City Hall, and the 1985 line-of-duty death of Overland Park Police Officer Deanna Hummel Rose,” Overland Park said in a statement.

“Chief Scafe’s leadership was instrumental in building the Overland Park we know and love today,” said Mayor Curt Skoog. “Our community is known as one of the safest places to live in part because of the framework he established that allowed our world-class public safety services to grow with the community. I thank him and his family for their service to Overland Park.”

Overland Park says funeral services for Scafe are forthcoming.

ALSO READ: Former Kansas City mayor Dick Berkley honored for his lasting impact on the community

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.