One dead after crash on 23rd and Stark

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died Wednesday after a crash in the area of 23rd and Stark.

Police said an investigation revealed that a silver Honda Accord was heading eastbound on 23rd at a high rate of speed when it attempted to go around a stopped school bus in the area of 23rd and Stark.

While driving around the bus, the driver of the Honda overcorrected the vehicle and caused the Honda to go into a slide. KCPD said the vehicle slid across the center median and into the path of an oncoming black Ford Fusion.

The Ford hit the Honda and caused the Accord to be redirected into a ditch on the north side of 23rd.

The driver of the Honda was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

The driver of the Ford suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The area around 23rd Street Trafficway was closed to all traffic for around three hours after the crash happened just before 3 p.m.

