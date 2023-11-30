Man found shot to death at home in south Kansas City
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement said a man died Thursday Thursday afternoon in south Kansas City, Missouri.
Police said they received a medical call about a possible shooting in the 11700 block of Troost Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside a residence, having suffered from gunshot wounds.
KCPD stated a man is in custody as a person of interest, and there is believed to be no threat to the public.
