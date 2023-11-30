Aging & Style
Lawrence Police surround apartment after gunshot heard while trying to serve warrant

Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Lawrence Police Department - FILE(Lawrence Police Department)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Lawrence Police surrounded an apartment building in the 1700 block of Ohio Street Wednesday evening after hearing a gunshot while attempting to serve a warrant.

Just before 6 p.m. police heard a gunshot from the apartment building while officers were attempting to serve a warrant.

LKPD said they were attempting to contact a wanted subject when they heard the singular gunshot.

Officers backed away and established a perimeter. They also called the in the Lawrence Police Department tactical team and an armored rescue vehicle.

As of 8:30 p.m., police said numerous officers were still in the area working to keep nearby residents safe.

