KCTV5 Sports Director Scott Reiss Joins the My KC LIVE Couch!
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KCTV5 Sports Director Scott Reiss joins Jillian and Shane on the My KC LIVE! couch to share about his book Where They Were Then which shines a light on journeys of sports broadcasters and their rise to the biggest stages. Scott’s background provides a unique perspective and platform to share the ups and downs of the sports broadcasting business.
