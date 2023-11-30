Aging & Style
KC man charged after allegedly shooting girlfriend, killing her ex

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man who is accused of shooting his girlfriend and killing her ex-boyfriend has been charged with second-degree murder.

Wayne Hunt is also charged with first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action following an incident on Nov. 21 in the area of E. 70th Street and South Benton Avenue.

According to court records, a woman claiming to be Hunt’s girlfriend said she had been in a five-year relationship with 61-year-old Gerald Warren before beginning to date Hunt 10 months ago. At that time, she moved from Warren’s residence to Hunt’s.

But on Nov. 21, the woman was at Warren’s residence and spent the afternoon and evening with him. According to court documents, Hunt arrived at the home and without warning shattered the front window.

Hunt allegedly said “B----, get your ass out here.” The woman refused to go outside and told police she believed Hunt had left before hearing movement outside.

After she told Warren she believed Hunt had returned, Warren “picked up his pistol and approached the front door to check,” a probably cause document said.

When the front door opened, the woman saw Hunt outside and heard gunshots. The woman was struck, as was Warren, who was found lying unresponsive in the doorway at the residence when police arrived at the scene.

The shooting was reported just after 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 21.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

