KC Current dedicates press box to late beloved sports writer Grant Wahl

Grant Wahl smiles as he holds a replica of the World Cup during an awards ceremony in Doha,...
Grant Wahl smiles as he holds a replica of the World Cup during an awards ceremony in Doha, Qatar, on November 29, 2022. (Brendan Moran, FIFA vía AP)(Brendan Moran | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A renowned journalist from the Kansas City area who passed away nearly a year ago will be honored at the first women’s professional stadium in the world.

The Kansas City Current announced that the team is naming its press box at CPKC Stadium after Grant Wahl.

Wahl died in Qatar while covering the World Cup on Dec. 10, 2022. His family later revealed that he died of a ruptured heart vessel caused by an undetected aneurysm.

Wahl was perhaps the most well-known soccer analyst in the United States. He had worked for CBS Sports before his death, and he had prior roles as a senior writer for Sports Illustrated and as a columnist for Fox Sports.

“Grant was one of the first people we consulted with the idea of founding an NWSL team in Kansas City,” said co-owner and founder Angie Long. “His grounded advice, deep understanding of the soccer ecosystem, connections and thoughtful suggestions were critical ingredients to our decision to launch a new team on an unprecedented timeframe.”

The late journalist attended Shawnee Mission East High School before going to Princeton and working for the Miami Herald out of college. He became friends with Current co-owners Angie Long and Chris Long, and he even consulted them before the pair acquired the NWSL team in Kansas City.

He covered eight FIFA men’s World Cups, four FIFA Women’s World Cups and 12 NCAA men’s Tournaments.

“My family and I are thankful that my husband Grant Wahl is being recognized in this way,” said Dr. Céline Gounder, Grant’s widow. “It is my hope that future generations of sports journalists sitting in this press box will be inspired to carry on Grant’s legacy: holding those in power to account, advocating for human rights and equity and understanding that ‘stick to sports’ is a false mantra. As Ted Lasso said, ‘Soccer is life’. When sports are divorced from everything else in life, they are gutted of their essence and meaning.”

ALSO READ: Grant Wahl was ‘incredibly proud’ of Kansas City soccer community, brother says
Angie and Chris Long, along with Eric Wahl, took part in a dedication of the press box at CPKC...
Angie and Chris Long, along with Eric Wahl, took part in a dedication of the press box at CPKC Stadium for Grant Wahl on Nov. 30, 2023.(KC Current)

