Kansas City school family grieves death of 5 year-old student
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Families of students attending Primitivo Garcia Elementary School in the Kansas City Public School District grieve the death of 5-year-old Grayson O’Connor.
Grayson attended kindergarten at the school prior to his death.
Kansas City police found Grayson’s body on the ground outside the Grand Boulevard Lofts near 10th and Grand Boulevard Monday morning. A small memorial of dinosaur toys stands nearby in tribute to the boy.
Officers made the discovery the day students at Garcia Elementary returned to class following the Thanksgiving break. The school is less than two miles from the spot where officers found Grayson’s body.
ALSO READ: Student charged with felony following attack on Black student at Shawnee Mission East
The plan to help students and facility process Grayson’s death includes making the district’s crisis team available.
The school district shared the news of Grayson’s death through the following letter sent to families.
The police department confirmed Grayson’s death is being investigated as suspicious. They are working to determine if Grayson’s death was due to neglect or if he died by homicide.
ALSO READ: Additional tuberculosis cases found at Olathe Northwest High School
The department also confirmed Grayson’s mother is a person of interest in the investigation. She was taken to a hospital Monday.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.