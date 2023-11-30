Kansas City school family grieves death of 5 year-old student

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Families of students attending Primitivo Garcia Elementary School in the Kansas City Public School District grieve the death of 5-year-old Grayson O’Connor.

Grayson attended kindergarten at the school prior to his death.

Kansas City police found Grayson’s body on the ground outside the Grand Boulevard Lofts near 10th and Grand Boulevard Monday morning. A small memorial of dinosaur toys stands nearby in tribute to the boy.

Officers made the discovery the day students at Garcia Elementary returned to class following the Thanksgiving break. The school is less than two miles from the spot where officers found Grayson’s body.

The plan to help students and facility process Grayson’s death includes making the district’s crisis team available.

The school district shared the news of Grayson’s death through the following letter sent to families.

Dear Garcia families, It is with a heavy heart that I share with you a deeply tragic event that has impacted our Garcia Elementary family. I am sad to announce that one of our students has lost his life. Words cannot adequately express the profound sadness we all feel as we come to terms with this devastating loss. The passing of a young life is an indescribable tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the student’s family and loved ones during this incredibly challenging time. Our primary concern now is to support our students, faculty, and staff as they process this news and navigate their emotions. Garcia Elementary and KCPS will provide a safe space for all of our students and staff to express their feelings and seek help if needed. We have counselors and support staff available to offer guidance and a listening ear to anyone who needs it. If you have any questions or need support, please do not hesitate to reach out to our counseling department or the school administration. My door is also always open. We are here for you, and we will get through this together.

The police department confirmed Grayson’s death is being investigated as suspicious. They are working to determine if Grayson’s death was due to neglect or if he died by homicide.

The department also confirmed Grayson’s mother is a person of interest in the investigation. She was taken to a hospital Monday.

