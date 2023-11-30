Aging & Style
Kansas City police investigate dozens of vandalized vehicles

File image(Gray Media)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The owners of nearly two dozen vehicles face costly car repairs after they parked in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Kansas City police said detectives are investigating at least 18 reports of vandalized vehicles. The damage happened sometime Tuesday night into Wednesday morning inside a downtown parking garage near City Hall.

Detective said it’s possible the number of vehicles damaged could climb as the investigation progresses.

A spokesperson for the police department said detectives are working to identify two people they believe are responsible for the damage.

