Kansas City enjoyed some of the biggest concerts of 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Music fans in and around Kansas City experienced a memorable year.

Forbes crunched the numbers to determine which live concert tours grossed the most money.

To no one’s surprise, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour claimed the top spot on the list. What is a little surprising is the number of concerts on the list that stopped in Kansas City this year.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour

Taylor Swift packed the Arrowhead house for two shows in early July.

According to Forbes, the star earned $305 million playing 56 concerts through the end of August. When you take into account investments and other income she grossed $780 million in 2023.

Beyoncé

Queen Bey is also winning the popularity contest, both in Kansas City and across the country.

Beyoncé earned $145 million by playing 46 shows in two dozen cities earlier this year. She also stopped at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to play to a packed house of screaming fans.

It’s the first time Beyoncé headlined a show in the Kansas City area in years, and her payday didn’t stop when she stepped off the stage.

Forbes shows Beyoncé's gross revenue for the first eight months of 2023 is $460 million.

Ed Sheeran

Crooner Ed Sheeran also spent time on the stage inside Arrowhead during 2023.

Sheeran brought his +-=÷x (Mathematics) Tour to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in August. It’s the second time the British singer-songwriter headlined a concert at the stadium.

Sheeran earned $110 million playing 41 concerts during the first two quarters of 2023. In all he grossed more than $240 million dollars.

P!nk

P!nk trusted her fans enough to bring her 2023 Trustfall tour to T-Mobile Center and it turned out to be a good decision.

There was so much demand for her tickets that P!nk ended up adding a second show to her schedule.

Forbes says P!nk earned $85 million in the first half of 2023, and grossed more than $300 million.

Elton John

Sir Elton John also made the list of top 10 grossing live concerts in 2023, according to Forbes.

Thousands of fans grabbed the chance to see him when he brought his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour to T-Mobile center in February 2022.

Morgan Wallen

Country music fans put Morgan Wallen on the map and the “must-see” list in 2023.

Originally scheduled to play Arrowhead Stadium on August 1, Wallen added a second show when tickets sold out almost as quickly as they went on sale.

Wallen earned $70 million during the tour, but grossed nearly $200 million through more than two dozen concerts.

Luke Combs

Country music star Luke Combs brought the energy when he entertained thousands of fans at Arrowhead Stadium in June.

Data from Forbes shows Combs earned $55 million dollars in just months in 2023. He more than doubled that figure, topping out at $125 million, if other income is considered.

Other Artists

There are only three other artists on the list who did not play Kansas City over the past two years.

Coldplay, Harry Styles, and The Weeknd, can also all claim blockbuster tours that entertained tens of thousands of fans in the past year.

Kansas City welcomed Coldplay in 2017, at what was then Sprint Center.

Harry Styles was still with One Direction when the band played Arrowhead Stadium in 2015.

The Weeknd canceled a Kansas City concert in February 2022, following his Super Bowl halftime concert, and never rescheduled the show.

