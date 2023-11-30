Hundreds of Shawnee Mission South students walk out in show of support

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Hundreds of students took steps to support another high school Thursday morning.

Student organizers said as many as 1,000 students took part in the “Erase the Hate” initiative at Shawnee Mission South High School.

The peaceful demonstration is in response to video of a fight at Shawnee Mission East High School.

The video shows a white, 15-year-old student yelling an expletive at a Black classmate. The confrontation happened in a school hallway. The boy then shouted the N-word and pushed the girl. The two teenagers fought before other students appear to break up the fight.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office charged the 15-year-old male student with unlawfully, feloniously and knowingly causing great bodily harm to another person or disfigurement of another person.

The school district says it cannot comment on the punishment for the teenagers.

Shawnee Mission School District Spokesman David Smith said the district has taken steps to be more inclusive, and the district is against what took place in the video.

“We don’t condone fighting in any circumstance and our buildings, and obviously, the language was not appropriate,” Smith said. “Young people make bad decisions, and those decisions have consequences. And that’s a part of our learning and our growing up.”

While the incident in the video took place at Shawnee Mission East, teenagers in other district schools said they are aware of what happened.

Students at Shawnee Mission South High School received permission from school leaders to hold a peaceful walkout. The school notified families of the plans prior to Thursday’s demonstration through the following email.

As you may be aware, there have been recent incidents regarding hurtful words and actions at other local schools. This theme also parallels the motto for our Theater department this year in an effort to encourage kindness. In connection to this, some students wanted to emphasize a unified message to encourage kindness and a positive environment in our school. No matter how polarizing some of these issues may become, we all agree that we want out schools to be a safe space for all students. I am proud of our students for their proactive leadership in planning for this. With this, we will be supporting our SM South students in their voluntary peaceful demonstration for “Erase the Hate” at 11 a.m. TOMORROW Thursday, November 30th to the stadium football field/track. This will be for 30 minutes and students will return to their 4th hour class which begins at 11:30 a.m. Although this event is not ‘endorsed’ by the school, students may participate during this time at the end of Seminar rather than during an academic class period. In addition, we have organized staff supervisor to ensure that students stay safely on school property during this event. This is not a required event for students. Of course, students may choose to stay in their seminar classroom during this time.

The Black Student Solidarity Network is organizing another demonstration scheduled to take place Thursday evening.

The group is asking the district to meet several demands, including:

Mandatory cultural competency for administrators

Implement SURJ-KC’s 2020 recommendations

Establish transparent accountability measures

Formally apologize for suspending the Black, female, teenager involved in the fight

Expel the male teenager who used the N-word

Revise zero-tolerance policy

The group plans to protest outside Shawnee Mission School District Headquarters at 8200 W. 71st Street in Overland Park. The demonstration is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

