Headliner announced for fourth annual Tacos and Tequila festival in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The lineup for next year’s Tacos and Tequila music festival has been finalized.

The Kansas City Monarchs announced T-Pain will headline the festival at Legends Field on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Other notable acts include Ashanti, Chamillionaire, David Banner, Trick Daddy, Yung Joc, Bubba Sparxxx and DJ Ashton Martin.

Festival-goers will also be able to experience taco chefs, hand-crafted margaritas, Lucha libre wrestling, a Chihuahua beauty experience, exotic car showcase, salsa and queso competition, art installations and more.

