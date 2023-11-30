Aging & Style
Headliner announced for fourth annual Tacos and Tequila festival in KCK

T-Pain attends the LA premiere of "Bad Boys for Life" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday,...
T-Pain attends the LA premiere of "Bad Boys for Life" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The lineup for next year’s Tacos and Tequila music festival has been finalized.

The Kansas City Monarchs announced T-Pain will headline the festival at Legends Field on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Other notable acts include Ashanti, Chamillionaire, David Banner, Trick Daddy, Yung Joc, Bubba Sparxxx and DJ Ashton Martin.

ALSO READ: God’s plan: Kansas City to host a second Drake concert in the spring

Festival-goers will also be able to experience taco chefs, hand-crafted margaritas, Lucha libre wrestling, a Chihuahua beauty experience, exotic car showcase, salsa and queso competition, art installations and more.

For ticket information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

