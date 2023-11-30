‘To have a shower, it’s revitalizing:’ Springfield woman gives update on showers for unhoused people before closing for winter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A few different church organizations around Springfield have showers available for unhoused people.

The Connecting Grounds (TCG) has three outdoor shower stalls closing on Friday for the winter. Delana Gilliam is the TCG Outreach Director. Gilliam said she and other staff have cared for the showers since they opened.

“We go in after every person showers, and we spray them down and clean them,” Gilliam said. “We haven’t had any issues with them at all throughout the summer, and seeing that many people in them are still holding up really well, it’s wonderful!”

Chris Ebbs is part of the TCG staff. He said they’ve seen many more people enter the doors once word got out about more showers for the unhoused in Springfield.

“After they found out we had showers, they have been coming in more and more and more. We’ve started off the very first month we only saw about 40, then after that it’s steadily grown up into 250 people a month,” Ebbs said.

Kimberly Ball has battled homelessness on and off for about three years. Ball started volunteering at Connecting Grounds about a year ago, which helped her get back on her feet.

“I mean to be on the streets. I was living in a tent. You can bathe and stuff in a tent just with water and soap. But to have a shower, it’s revitalizing,” Ball said.

She said it was very convenient at the time as well.

“It was very close. I was staying in this part of town at the time, so it was extremely close for me. I could just walk here. To know that I can have a shower every day they’re open, it changes your day,” Ball said.

Delana Gilliam said TCG has been a blessing for all of them.

“The Connecting Grounds is awesome. I started coming to Connecting Grounds when we were on Commercial Street when I was on the streets, and now I’m staff. They really saved our lives, helped us get jobs, stuff like that,” Gilliam said.

Gilliam said storage is still available during the winter months as long as people volunteer some time. Depending on the weather, she said the showers will open up sometime in March.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.