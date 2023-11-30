Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

‘To have a shower, it’s revitalizing:’ Springfield woman gives update on showers for unhoused people before closing for winter

Inside one of the shower stalls at TCG Outreach Center.
Inside one of the shower stalls at TCG Outreach Center.(KY3)
By Reagan Di Trolio
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:48 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A few different church organizations around Springfield have showers available for unhoused people.

The Connecting Grounds (TCG) has three outdoor shower stalls closing on Friday for the winter. Delana Gilliam is the TCG Outreach Director. Gilliam said she and other staff have cared for the showers since they opened.

“We go in after every person showers, and we spray them down and clean them,” Gilliam said. “We haven’t had any issues with them at all throughout the summer, and seeing that many people in them are still holding up really well, it’s wonderful!”

Chris Ebbs is part of the TCG staff. He said they’ve seen many more people enter the doors once word got out about more showers for the unhoused in Springfield.

“After they found out we had showers, they have been coming in more and more and more. We’ve started off the very first month we only saw about 40, then after that it’s steadily grown up into 250 people a month,” Ebbs said.

Kimberly Ball has battled homelessness on and off for about three years. Ball started volunteering at Connecting Grounds about a year ago, which helped her get back on her feet.

“I mean to be on the streets. I was living in a tent. You can bathe and stuff in a tent just with water and soap. But to have a shower, it’s revitalizing,” Ball said.

She said it was very convenient at the time as well.

“It was very close. I was staying in this part of town at the time, so it was extremely close for me. I could just walk here. To know that I can have a shower every day they’re open, it changes your day,” Ball said.

Delana Gilliam said TCG has been a blessing for all of them.

“The Connecting Grounds is awesome. I started coming to Connecting Grounds when we were on Commercial Street when I was on the streets, and now I’m staff. They really saved our lives, helped us get jobs, stuff like that,” Gilliam said.

Gilliam said storage is still available during the winter months as long as people volunteer some time. Depending on the weather, she said the showers will open up sometime in March.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Shawnee Mission East High School student was charged after he was accused of using racial...
Student charged with felony following attack on Black student at Shawnee Mission East
Grayson O'Connor
Police identify 5-year-old boy; KCPD continues suspicious death investigation
Sara Allison filed a lawsuit against St. Luke's Health System and two neurologists.
Local woman sues hospital, doctors over missed MS diagnosis
KCPD was investigating the death of a child at 10th Street and Grand Boulevard on Nov. 27, 2023.
Police: Child found dead in downtown Kansas City fell from apartment building
In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, Shannen Doherty attends the 4th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in...
Shannen Doherty says her cancer has spread to her bones: ‘I don’t want to die’

Latest News

Hundreds of people need to be tested after exposure to someone with tuberculosis in Johnson...
Additional tuberculosis cases found at Olathe Northwest High School
FILE — A child was injured Wednesday evening in a crash.
Child bicyclist struck by truck, suffers minor injuries in south Kansas City
FILE
Emporia firefighters rally around one of their own after recent cancer diagnosis
KC Recruit Promo
KC Recruit Promo
A Shawnee Mission East High School student was charged after he was accused of using racial...
Student charged with felony following attack on Black student at Shawnee Mission East