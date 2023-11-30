Aging & Style
Former mayor Sly James remembers mayor Dick Berkley after his death

By Grace Smith
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Kansas City Mayor Richard “Dick” Berkley has died 22 years after serving as the city’s 50th and first Jewish mayor. He was 92.

Berkley is remembered as an iconic leader, a true servant, and a great man overall.

Former Kansas City Mayor Sly James said he learned a lot from him.

“Richard Berkley was one of the finest mayors this city has ever had,” James said. “The way that he explained working more as a public servant as opposed to a politician.”

Berkley took office in 1979 and left in ‘91. During his time, he helped the community through the devastating Hyatt Regency skywalk collapse.

“He went through the Hyatt Regency collapse; I thought he did so with some great techniques and empathy,” James said.

READ MORE: Former Kansas City mayor Dick Berkley honored for his lasting impact on the community

James said Berkley will be deeply missed by all and will be remembered for his iconic leadership. He said there was a reason he was Kansas City’s longest-serving mayor.

“He created a city where trust in the government was paramount, and he made sure that he was a trustworthy servant of that government,” James said. “I think it’s important for any leader to recognize that you’re never going to please everybody, but it’s important that you at least be trusted by everybody, or as many people as possible, and I think that was the legacy that he built.”

