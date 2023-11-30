FORECAST: FIRST WARN in place to Friday morning

A First Warn is in place from 7 PM Thursday through 7 AM Friday as steady rain is expected to fall, heavy at times. We are expecting temperatures to stay warm enough here in the metro for all rain, but early Friday morning those to the north/northwest have a better chance for a wintry mix. If you see snow, it will likely be pretty wet and melt on contact with the ground. We are not overly concerned about accumulating snow, but a trace is possible in grassy surfaces. Rainfall totals with this system should range from 0.25″ to 1″ in isolated spots. Watch for ponding on the roadways early morning on Friday. We will have a lull late morning with cloudy skies. We are watching for a secondary disturbance to roll through Friday afternoon, and this could give us a quick burst of a wintry mix closer to the metro. Again, accumulation is not likely, but a trace is grassy surfaces is also possible. Our high temperature on Friday looks to be right after midnight in the lower 40s, falling to the mid 30s for the afternoon. The weekend looks cool with highs in the 40s. We do have a 20% confidence for a few sprinkles on Saturday, but should be mostly dry this weekend. Next week, signs point to a small warmup with temperatures closer to 50.

