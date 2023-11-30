Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

FORECAST: FIRST WARN in place to Friday morning

A First Warn is in place from 7 PM Thursday through 7 AM Friday as steady rain is expected to...
A First Warn is in place from 7 PM Thursday through 7 AM Friday as steady rain is expected to fall, heavy at times.(kctv)
By Warren Sears
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A First Warn is in place from 7 PM Thursday through 7 AM Friday as steady rain is expected to fall, heavy at times. We are expecting temperatures to stay warm enough here in the metro for all rain, but early Friday morning those to the north/northwest have a better chance for a wintry mix.  If you see snow, it will likely be pretty wet and melt on contact with the ground. We are not overly concerned about accumulating snow, but a trace is possible in grassy surfaces. Rainfall totals with this system should range from 0.25″ to 1″ in isolated spots. Watch for ponding on the roadways early morning on Friday. We will have a lull late morning with cloudy skies. We are watching for a secondary disturbance to roll through Friday afternoon, and this could give us a quick burst of a wintry mix closer to the metro. Again, accumulation is not likely, but a trace is grassy surfaces is also possible. Our high temperature on Friday looks to be right after midnight in the lower 40s, falling to the mid 30s for the afternoon. The weekend looks cool with highs in the 40s. We do have a 20% confidence for a few sprinkles on Saturday, but should be mostly dry this weekend. Next week, signs point to a small warmup with temperatures closer to 50.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grayson O'Connor
Police identify 5-year-old boy; KCPD continues suspicious death investigation
A Shawnee Mission East High School student was charged after he was accused of using racial...
Student charged with felony following attack on Black student at Shawnee Mission East
Sara Allison filed a lawsuit against St. Luke's Health System and two neurologists.
Local woman sues hospital, doctors over missed MS diagnosis
Forecast Track
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Thursday night through Friday seeing widespread rain showers
KCPD was investigating the death of a child at 10th Street and Grand Boulevard on Nov. 27, 2023.
Police: Child found dead in downtown Kansas City fell from apartment building

Latest News

Forecast Track
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Thursday night through Friday seeing widespread rain showers
Forecast Track
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Highs in the upper 40s Thursday with showers this afternoon- overnight into early Friday
Highs in the upper 40s Thursday with showers this afternoon- overnight into early Friday
Highs in the upper 40s Thursday with showers this afternoon- overnight into early Friday
Bus Stop Forecast
FIRST WARN FORECAST: A warmer Wednesday before temperatures fall