FIRST WARN: Thursday night through Friday seeing widespread rain showers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a quiet and cold start to the week, our weather turns much more active before the weekend.

Rain will fill in across the area starting Thursday evening after sunset, but becomes widespread and a bit heavy at times overnight. Rain gradually tapers off from west to east Friday morning with a bit of a wintry mix possible for extreme northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Rain totals will range between 0.25-075″ for the heart of the metro with higher totals possible south of I-70.

As this system exits late Friday morning, we could have an additional round of precipitation to return by the afternoon and evening. This would primarily impact parts of the KC metro and areas north. Rain could mix with heavy, wet snowflakes with some accumulation in the very far northwest corner of Missouri. Otherwise, measurable snow is not expected for the metro. This disturbance will exit Friday night with a mostly dry weekend ahead.

