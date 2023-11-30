Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Highs in the upper 40s Thursday with showers this afternoon- overnight into early Friday

Highs in the upper 40s Thursday with showers this afternoon- overnight into early Friday
By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The First Warn is in place at 7 p.m. tonight and continues through Friday. Rain showers could pop up as early as this afternoon, but most of the moisture won’t arrive until later this evening into the overnight hours and early into Friday. Areas north and west of the metro have a good chance for a change over to a wintery mix then snow showers as temperatures continue to drop overnight.  Right now, the heaviest amounts will be south of I-70. We will dry out by mid-morning through the early afternoon before a second wave of moisture moves through the area, but this time temperatures will be cold enough for a wintry mix and snow showers. Accumulation and travel impacts will be minimal with the second round. Another change is Saturday. Temperatures will be cooler compared to before. Next week temperatures warm up.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Shawnee Mission East High School student was charged after he was accused of using racial...
Student charged with felony following attack on Black student at Shawnee Mission East
Grayson O'Connor
Police identify 5-year-old boy; KCPD continues suspicious death investigation
Sara Allison filed a lawsuit against St. Luke's Health System and two neurologists.
Local woman sues hospital, doctors over missed MS diagnosis
KCPD was investigating the death of a child at 10th Street and Grand Boulevard on Nov. 27, 2023.
Police: Child found dead in downtown Kansas City fell from apartment building
In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, Shannen Doherty attends the 4th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in...
Shannen Doherty says her cancer has spread to her bones: ‘I don’t want to die’

Latest News

Highs in the upper 40s Thursday with showers this afternoon- overnight into early Friday
Highs in the upper 40s Thursday with showers this afternoon- overnight into early Friday
Forecast Track
FIRST WARN: Thursday night through Friday seeing widespread rain showers
Bus Stop Forecast
FIRST WARN FORECAST: A warmer Wednesday before temperatures fall
A warmer Wednesday before temperatures fall
A warmer Wednesday before temperatures fall