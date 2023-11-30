FIRST WARN FORECAST: Highs in the upper 40s Thursday with showers this afternoon- overnight into early Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The First Warn is in place at 7 p.m. tonight and continues through Friday. Rain showers could pop up as early as this afternoon, but most of the moisture won’t arrive until later this evening into the overnight hours and early into Friday. Areas north and west of the metro have a good chance for a change over to a wintery mix then snow showers as temperatures continue to drop overnight. Right now, the heaviest amounts will be south of I-70. We will dry out by mid-morning through the early afternoon before a second wave of moisture moves through the area, but this time temperatures will be cold enough for a wintry mix and snow showers. Accumulation and travel impacts will be minimal with the second round. Another change is Saturday. Temperatures will be cooler compared to before. Next week temperatures warm up.

