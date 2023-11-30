Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Essential Neuropathy in Lee’s Summit Offers Custom Care and Treatment Plans for Neuropathy Patients

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dr. Kristen Ras-Davis, DC, BCN co-founder of Essential Neuropathy in Lee’s Summit and board certified in neuropathy joins Jillian in studio to share information concerning neuropathy and how it affects the nervous system. Dr. Davis shares treatment and services offered including a special My KC LIVE! viewers can take advantage of this week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Shawnee Mission East High School student was charged after he was accused of using racial...
Student charged with felony following attack on Black student at Shawnee Mission East
Grayson O'Connor
Police identify 5-year-old boy; KCPD continues suspicious death investigation
Sara Allison filed a lawsuit against St. Luke's Health System and two neurologists.
Local woman sues hospital, doctors over missed MS diagnosis
KCPD was investigating the death of a child at 10th Street and Grand Boulevard on Nov. 27, 2023.
Police: Child found dead in downtown Kansas City fell from apartment building
Forecast Track
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Thursday night through Friday seeing widespread rain showers

Latest News

KCTV5 Sports Director Scott Reiss joins Jillian and Shane on the My KC LIVE! couch to share...
KCTV5 Sports Director Scott Reiss Joins the My KC LIVE Couch!
KCTV5 Sports Director Scott Reiss joins Jillian and Shane on the My KC LIVE! couch to share...
KCTV5 Sports Director Scott Reiss Joins the My KC LIVE Couch!
Popular series Trolls has brought joy and laughter to all those who watch! My KC LIVE Film...
Lonita Cook Shares Her Thoughts
Popular series Trolls has brought joy and laughter to all those who watch! My KC LIVE Film...
Lonita Cook Shares Her Thoughts
Shane chats with Jonathan McCoy with Market Advisory Group about last minute tips for Medicare...
Last Minute Questions for Medicare Open Enrollment