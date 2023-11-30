City’s public task force works to fight crime in east side

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City is taking a new approach to fight the continued violence plaguing the city.

The city’s Public Safety Task Force and community advocates such as Partners for Peace, spent part of the afternoon on Wednesday canvassing neighborhoods that are crime hot spots.

They went door to door to talk to businesses on Independence Ave from Hardesty Ave and Benton Ave, an area that has a long history of crime.

You may remember the Public Safety Task Force was created back in August, after the mass shooting on 57th and Prospect Ave. that left three people dead and five others injured.

It is made up of leaders in City Departments like the health department, KCATA, and Public Works.

Their goal is to find active crime hot spots and work to address what environmental factors are contributing to high crime in areas such as poor lighting, overgrown shrubs and vacant houses.

They also went to multiple businesses to make sure they are compliant and following city ordinances and offering recommendations, if they aren’t.

While Partners for Peace canvased along with dozens of social services to offer support and resources to people, so residents know that violence or crime is not the only option to survive.

Mayor Quinton Lucas also joined in on the effort. He said he wants the area along the stretch of Independence Ave. to know they are cared about.

Mayor Lucas also said there is not one simple answer to violence and believes it needs to be a community effort.

“Right now, on independence Ave., and I say that with respect to this neighborhood as I would say to anywhere else, but right now in too many streets in Kansas City murder, crime is too much of a reality,” said Mayor Lucas.

Mayor Lucas believes this new approach will give hope to residents and businesses that violence is not the solution and that Kansas Citians deserve to be safe, especially the youth.

“There are too many kids that are thinning that’s just the way it is, so were giving hope that there can be something different,” said Mayor Lucas.

The Director of Public Safety said they will focus on this corridor for 90 days and then move on to a different location, which will be revealed at a later date.

