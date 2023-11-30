Child bicyclist struck by truck, suffers minor injuries in south Kansas City
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A juvenile was taken to a hospital Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle.
The Kansas City Police Department that the child was riding a bicycle in the area of Red Bridge and Holmes and Holmes Road just after 5:30 p.m..
A truck struck the juvenile, and the child suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the collision.
Police said the suspect was identified, but as of Thursday morning, no arrest had been made.
