Child bicyclist struck by truck, suffers minor injuries in south Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A juvenile was taken to a hospital Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle.

The Kansas City Police Department that the child was riding a bicycle in the area of Red Bridge and Holmes and Holmes Road just after 5:30 p.m..

A truck struck the juvenile, and the child suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the collision.

Police said the suspect was identified, but as of Thursday morning, no arrest had been made.

