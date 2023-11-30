Camping at the Fieldhouse: KU students prep for meeting between recent national champs

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks are set to host the defending national champions, and fourth-ranked, UConn Huskies on Friday night. The game is one of the hottest tickets in college basketball, and some KU students are going to great lengths to get a seat at the game.

“If you’re not camping, you’re probably not going to get a spot in the stadium,” said Alivia, a KU sophomore who had been waiting in line for hours.

Hundreds of KU students are already waiting inside Allen Fieldhouse for a game that tips off at 8 p.m. on Friday.

“I got here at about 5:45 this morning,” said Austin Eckert, a KU senior whose group drew the No. 1 spot in the camping lottery.

“5:30 a.m., and I’m not a morning person,” Alivia said.

“I woke up at 5 to get here at 5:45 because the doors close at 6,” said Audrey Patterson, a KU freshman.

By 6 a.m. on Wednesday, students were already lined up to start camping. Eckert, a senior at KU, tweeted this video which has been viewed more than 500,000 times.

“Early this morning, I was like, ‘Man, there’s a lot of people here getting ready to do lottery.’ My phone kept getting blown up with messages, DMs, letting me know, ‘Hey, your post is on Barstool and then it’s on Bleacher Report.’”

While camping, students can create groups that must be present for random “roll calls” to get tickets. For many groups, their schedule becomes a full-scale operation.

“It’s a whole spreadsheet that we make,” said Alivia. “We put our names, the times that we can do things. If we have a lunch break, then we come out here for an hour.”

“We actually had an issue with Thursday because we had one hour that nobody could do it, so we split it into four different sections for the hour,” said Patterson.

After some early season struggles, KU fans hope the team will make a statement against the defending national champs.

“I think we’ll be ready to play on Friday with it being a Top-5 match up and this is a battle of two of the national champions from last year and the year before,” said Eckert. “We don’t have a lot of matchups like this, so it’s going to be exciting.”

