California man sentenced to 8 years in prison for drug trafficking

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Thursday, a California man was sentenced to eight years in prison for traveling with more than two and a half pounds of cocaine while passing through Kansas City, Mo by bus.

In Nov. 2021, Alan E. Sanchez, 29, was approached by a detective with the Missouri Western Interdiction and Narcotics (MOWIN) Task Force. Sanchez, a California native, began his travels in Los Angeles. According to his bus ticket, his ending destination was intended to be Baltimore, MD.

According to court documents, Sanchez was carrying a soft-sided suitcase, which he claimed to the detective, only had dirty clothes but nothing illegal. When the detective asked to search his suitcase, he agreed.

The detective found a bundle that contained approximately 2.6 pounds of cocaine and found $2,626 in cash. In a testimony, it was revealed that Sanchez had previously transported illegal drugs and intended to smuggle illegal drugs from Mexico to the U.S.

Court documents further stated that Sanchez was conspiring with another “drug-trafficking mule” who was on the same bus, transporting nearly two kilograms of cocaine.

Sanchez was transporting nearly $100,000 worth of cocaine, which indicated that he had earned the trust of his co-conspirators.

On July 18, 2023, Sanchez was found guilty at trial of one count of possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute.

Court documents further revealed Sanchez made false statements and perjured himself at trial in an effort to obstruct justice. This was a contributing factor when determining his sentence.

Sanchez was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to eight years and one month in federal prison without parole.

