BXKC Present Representation Matters: Privee Restaurant and Bar
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Owners of Privee, Tim Harris and Marcus Easy, join Jillian in the My KC LIVE! Kitchen to share about their new concept which aims to provide exceptional customer service and a selection of choice fine dining plates. There is a lounge and unique upscale atmosphere at Privee which welcomes a variety of community members to enjoy an entertaining evening.
