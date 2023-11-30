Blue Springs man is final defendant in meth distributing conspiracy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Blue Springs man became the third and final defendant to be sentenced in federal court for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Kenneth James Paulson, 52, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

He pleaded guilty on Nov. 16, 2022, to participating in a meth conspiracy from Aug. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020. He follows 52-year-old Louis Melvin Williamson and 41-year-old Kurt Thomas Kingsley, who each received 15 and seven years in prison for their crimes.

Williamson according to court documents was selling meth in bulk to dealers, including Kingsley, who then sold to Paulson. The Blue Springs man told authorities he purchased methamphetamine from Kingsley and sold bulk quantities to lower-level dealers.

Undercover agents made meth purchases from Paulson at his home and at a movie theater parking lot in Grain Valley on Oct. 13, 2020. DEA agents then stopped Paulson’s car in Blue Springs while he was heading to another controlled undercover purchase.

The agents found 145 grams of 99 percent pure methamphetamine in his car.

