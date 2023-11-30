Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Blue Springs man is final defendant in meth distributing conspiracy

(Source: Gray News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Blue Springs man became the third and final defendant to be sentenced in federal court for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Kenneth James Paulson, 52, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

He pleaded guilty on Nov. 16, 2022, to participating in a meth conspiracy from Aug. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020. He follows 52-year-old Louis Melvin Williamson and 41-year-old Kurt Thomas Kingsley, who each received 15 and seven years in prison for their crimes.

Williamson according to court documents was selling meth in bulk to dealers, including Kingsley, who then sold to Paulson. The Blue Springs man told authorities he purchased methamphetamine from Kingsley and sold bulk quantities to lower-level dealers.

Undercover agents made meth purchases from Paulson at his home and at a movie theater parking lot in Grain Valley on Oct. 13, 2020. DEA agents then stopped Paulson’s car in Blue Springs while he was heading to another controlled undercover purchase.

The agents found 145 grams of 99 percent pure methamphetamine in his car.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grayson O'Connor
Police identify 5-year-old boy; KCPD continues suspicious death investigation
A Shawnee Mission East High School student was charged after he was accused of using racial...
Student charged with felony following attack on Black student at Shawnee Mission East
Sara Allison filed a lawsuit against St. Luke's Health System and two neurologists.
Local woman sues hospital, doctors over missed MS diagnosis
Forecast Track
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Thursday night through Friday seeing widespread rain showers
KCPD was investigating the death of a child at 10th Street and Grand Boulevard on Nov. 27, 2023.
Police: Child found dead in downtown Kansas City fell from apartment building

Latest News

Republic, Mo. house fire
Republic, Mo., woman dies from injuries in weekend house fire
Grayson O'Connor
Kansas City school family grieves death of 5 year-old student
Students suffer minor injuries in Liberty school bus crash
Kansas City school family grieves death of 5 year-old student