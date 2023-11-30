$150k reward offered for info on men accused of robbing postal carrier

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men have been accused of robbing a postal carrier in the 4500 block of Madison Avenue on Nov. 22.

The United States Postal Inspection Service stated one of the suspects was armed with a handgun and struck the postal worker. He then stole the carrier’s keys.

Investigators stated the men were dressed in black, and they wore masks and gloves.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to their arrests.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 4196090.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.