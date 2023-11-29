Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Student charged with felony following attack on Black student at Shawnee Mission East

A Shawnee Mission East High School student was charged after he was accused of using racial...
A Shawnee Mission East High School student was charged after he was accused of using racial language and assaulting a Black female student.(Courtesy photo)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - A Shawnee Mission East High School student caught on video using racial language and assaulting a Black female student on Nov. 15 has been charged with a felony.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the 15-year-old male student was charged with unlawfully, feloniously and knowingly causing great bodily harm to another person or disfigurement of another person. The alleged crime is a level 4 felony.

A hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 6.

Several students held a walk-out in protest of the incident on Monday.

In the video, a white, male student yelled an expletive at the Black girl in a school hallway and then shouted the N-word, pushing her. They both began fighting each other before other students appeared to break up the fight.

KCTV5 will have more on this story on our evening newscasts.

ALSO READ: Center High School puts 2 staff members on leave due to allegations of inappropriate behavior with student

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCPD was investigating the death of a child at 10th Street and Grand Boulevard on Nov. 27, 2023.
Police: Child found dead in downtown Kansas City fell from apartment building
FILE — A design for a new Kansas license plate will be voted after Gov. Kelly's announcement...
‘I’ve heard you loud and clear’: Kansas governor pauses production of new license plate
Sara Allison filed a lawsuit against St. Luke's Health System and two neurologists.
Local woman sues hospital, doctors over missed MS diagnosis
Man found shot dead, 19th & Park Tower Drive
Police ID homicide shooting victim found inside Kansas City residence
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

FILE - The toes of a baby peek out of a blanket at a hospital in McAllen, Texas. On Wednesday,...
Sleep-related infant deaths in Missouri are on the rise, annual report finds
The director of Kansas City, Missouri’s Film office and Kansas City Film Commissioner has...
Kansas City Film Commissioner Steph Shannon announces resignation
Lance Nolan Morin
Olathe police ask for help locating endangered man missing since late June
Governor Laura Kelly attended a barn raising to mark the beginning of construction on the new...
Barn raising marks start of construction for American Royal in Kansas City
A second pistol, a second assault rifle, a revolver that had been reported stolen, and over...
KC man sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for meth trafficking, illegal firearms