Student charged with felony following attack on Black student at Shawnee Mission East
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - A Shawnee Mission East High School student caught on video using racial language and assaulting a Black female student on Nov. 15 has been charged with a felony.
The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the 15-year-old male student was charged with unlawfully, feloniously and knowingly causing great bodily harm to another person or disfigurement of another person. The alleged crime is a level 4 felony.
A hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 6.
Several students held a walk-out in protest of the incident on Monday.
In the video, a white, male student yelled an expletive at the Black girl in a school hallway and then shouted the N-word, pushing her. They both began fighting each other before other students appeared to break up the fight.
