Streetcar project costs for Riverfront extension increase by $25 million

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The cost of a 0.7-mile extension for the KC Streetcar in the River Market to the Berkley Riverfront was estimated to be $34.9 million. That projection has increased by nearly 75 percent.

“Construction costs around the country have been on the rise for several years, and the KC Streetcar Riverfront Extension is not immune to that,” Streetcar officials released in a statement to KCTV5.

The extension is to begin at 3rd Street and Grand Boulevard in the River Market and end near the midpoint of Berkley Riverfront. It has been estimated to open to the public in 2025, however, that was when officials believed the project would be underway this year. Those goalposts have been moved back as Streetcar authorities said Tuesday that “active construction should start in early 2024.”

The Port KC board voted to increase its contribution to the project from nearly $8.5 million to $10.74 million.

“We feel certain, along with our partners, that the streetcar will make its venture to the riverfront and this will be a gamechanger for all of our future developments and for Kansas City,” Port KC officials stated.

The KC Streetcar extension has been designed to connect residents, businesses and visitors of the River Market to the new developments of the Riverfront, like the Kansas City Current’s CPKC Stadium.

