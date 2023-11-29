Aging & Style
Reverse record: Kansas man, world’s fastest backward miler, looking to beat best mark

Bethany College Track and Cross Country Coach Aaron Yoder is looking to break his own world record in the backward mile run.(Heilman, Matthew | Aaron Yoder)
By Gabriela Hernandez and Matt Heilman
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LINDSBORG, Kan. (KWCH) - Aaron Yoder, the head coach for track and cross country at Bethany College, takes it back to be the best. Yoder holds the world record for running a mile backward.

“Sometimes you need to take a look at how far you’ve gone instead of how far you need to go,” Yoder said. “I think that’s to me, very motivating.”

Yoder’s reverse mile time is faster than most people can run that distance going forward, a brisk 5 minutes and 30 seconds. Those coached by Yoder in more traditional track and field events say he has a drive and passion like no other. With that, they’re confident he can break his personal best and world-record time in the backward mile.

“Knowing the type of guy Coach Yoder is, yeah, he’s probably gonna get it for sure,” said Bethany College track athlete Enoch Ojo.

Yoder said the challenge isn’t solely for fun. He’s putting in the work for something he believes in.

“I think this is a good opener for health and hope and giving people alternatives for exercise and what exercise can bring to people’s lives,” he said.

Yoder’s next world-recording breaking attempt comes at the One Mile Backwards Challenge 2023, set for Dec. 16 in Wilmington, N.C.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

