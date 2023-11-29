Patrick Mahomes named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fresh off a comeback win after trailing 14-0, the Chiefs’ star signal-caller has racked up another award.
Patrick Mahomes was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, the 10th time he has received that award in his career.
Mahomes threw for nearly 300 yards (298) and a pair of touchdown passes, leading the Chiefs to a 31-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
According to the NFL’s release, Mahomes has thrown for two or more touchdowns in 66 games, the most by any player in his first seven seasons.
