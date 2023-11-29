Aging & Style
Patrick Mahomes named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after an NFL football game...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fresh off a comeback win after trailing 14-0, the Chiefs’ star signal-caller has racked up another award.

Patrick Mahomes was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, the 10th time he has received that award in his career.

Chiefs Press Conference

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Chris Jones preview Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Mahomes threw for nearly 300 yards (298) and a pair of touchdown passes, leading the Chiefs to a 31-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to the NFL’s release, Mahomes has thrown for two or more touchdowns in 66 games, the most by any player in his first seven seasons.

ALSO READ: Melissa Etheridge has a new song about the Chiefs. Watch the video here.

