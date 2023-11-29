Olathe police ask for help locating endangered man missing since late June

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A 32-year-old man missing since June is believed to be endangered, Olathe PD is asking for the public’s help finding him.

Lance Nolan Morin is a 5′9 male, approximately 140 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He has several tattoos, including trees on his neck, a feather on his left wrist, an arrow on his right wrist and a crown with “Ryan” on his right arm.

He was last seen on foot in KCMO on June 24, 2023.

This case was initially reported to the Olathe Police Department and remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

