Numerous K-State, KU players given All-Big 12 honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several players from the Sunflower State made appearances Wednesday in the Big 12′s all-conference awards list.

Kansas defensive end Austin Booker was named the Big 12′s Defensive Newcomer of the Year, while K-State offensive lineman and Kansas City, Kansas, native Cooper Beebe was named the league’s Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Booker has eight sacks and two forced fumbles for the Jayhawks after transferring to Lawrence after starting his career at Minnesota. Beebe is expected by many to be a first or second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Jayhawks and Wildcats each had members of the All-Big 12 First Team, as well as Second Team and Honorable Mention. Those are as follows:

All-Big 12 First Team:

Kansas:

Offensive lineman Dominick Puni

Defensive lineman Austin Booker

Cornerback Cobee Bryant

K-State:

Fullback Ben Sinnott

Offensive lineman Cooper Beebe

All-Big 12 Second Team:

Kansas:

Running back Devin Neal

Safety Kenny Logan Jr.

K-State:

Quarterback Will Howard

Defensive end Khalid Duke

Linebacker Austin Moore

Defensive back Kobe Savage

The 2023 season was the fourth time in Big 12 history that Kansas has had at least three All-Big 12 First Team selections. The Jayhawks finished 8-4 in their third season under head coach Lance Leipold.

Wide receiver Lawrence Arnold, quarterback Jason Bean, cornerback Mello Dotson, tight end Mason Fairchild, offensive lineman Mike Novitsky and defensive lineman Jereme Robinson were each All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

K-State also finished 8-4 in 2023 and had 20 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selections.

For the full list of award winners in the Big 12, check here.

Both schools await their bowl destinations, which will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 3.

