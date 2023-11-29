Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Numerous K-State, KU players given All-Big 12 honors

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) passes during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several players from the Sunflower State made appearances Wednesday in the Big 12′s all-conference awards list.

Kansas defensive end Austin Booker was named the Big 12′s Defensive Newcomer of the Year, while K-State offensive lineman and Kansas City, Kansas, native Cooper Beebe was named the league’s Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Booker has eight sacks and two forced fumbles for the Jayhawks after transferring to Lawrence after starting his career at Minnesota. Beebe is expected by many to be a first or second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Jayhawks and Wildcats each had members of the All-Big 12 First Team, as well as Second Team and Honorable Mention. Those are as follows:

All-Big 12 First Team:

Kansas:

  • Offensive lineman Dominick Puni
  • Defensive lineman Austin Booker
  • Cornerback Cobee Bryant

K-State:

  • Fullback Ben Sinnott
  • Offensive lineman Cooper Beebe

All-Big 12 Second Team:

Kansas:

  • Running back Devin Neal
  • Safety Kenny Logan Jr.

K-State:

  • Quarterback Will Howard
  • Defensive end Khalid Duke
  • Linebacker Austin Moore
  • Defensive back Kobe Savage

The 2023 season was the fourth time in Big 12 history that Kansas has had at least three All-Big 12 First Team selections. The Jayhawks finished 8-4 in their third season under head coach Lance Leipold.

Wide receiver Lawrence Arnold, quarterback Jason Bean, cornerback Mello Dotson, tight end Mason Fairchild, offensive lineman Mike Novitsky and defensive lineman Jereme Robinson were each All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

K-State also finished 8-4 in 2023 and had 20 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selections.

For the full list of award winners in the Big 12, check here.

Both schools await their bowl destinations, which will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCPD was investigating the death of a child at 10th Street and Grand Boulevard on Nov. 27, 2023.
Police: Child found dead in downtown Kansas City fell from apartment building
FILE — A design for a new Kansas license plate will be voted after Gov. Kelly's announcement...
‘I’ve heard you loud and clear’: Kansas governor pauses production of new license plate
Sara Allison filed a lawsuit against St. Luke's Health System and two neurologists.
Local woman sues hospital, doctors over missed MS diagnosis
Man found shot dead, 19th & Park Tower Drive
Police ID homicide shooting victim found inside Kansas City residence
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, left, scores in front of Las Vegas Raiders...
Chiefs rookie Rashee Rice learning to be ‘Patrick-friendly,’ jump-starting Kansas City offense
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after an NFL football game...
Patrick Mahomes named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
FILE: Sean East II celebrates a three point basket during the first half of an NCAA college...
Sean East II scores 21 points to lead Missouri over Pitt 71-64 in the ACC/SEC Challenge
Kansas guard Elmarko Jackson (13) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
Dickinson has 25 points, 13 rebounds as No. 5 Kansas struggles past Eastern Illinois, 71-63