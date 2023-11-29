Neighbors set up memorial where boy was found dead near Grand Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There have still been no arrests made or suspects announced in what Kansas City Police call a “suspicious death” when a boy under the age of 12 was found dead in an alleyway behind the Grand Boulevard Lofts.

After going through the security cameras, investigators have determined that the boy fell from the apartment building before his body was found.

This young boy’s death shook the entire building who’s now coming together to mourn and honor his life. Right in the alleyway where the young boy’s body was found, a memorial now has been set up with toys, candles, and flowers to symbolize this child won’t be forgotten.

“Everybody’s so somber and reallsad,” said Dana, who’s a renter in the Grand Boulevard Lofts.

Dana explained it’s a lot to process because she still remembers seeing the young boy in the hallway with his mother.

“I interact with him probably more than a parent would just because it’s a kid,” Dana said. “Like hey handsome, hey buddy, how you doing? You know and a fist bump or something and he was always bright and looked like he would be happy to see me just so we could have that interaction.”

There are still a lot of questions left unanswered. As a mother herself, Dana tells KCTV5 she’s devastated to hear the boy died before he was even 12.

“I have a school-aged daughter so I didn’t know if it was something just like a random thing that was inside or just a random thing,” Dana added. “But just trying to put it together you could never make sense of it and even for it to have unfolded the way it did it’s still just senseless.”

We looked at the details of this apartment building on the Sherman Associates website which owns the lofts. Their room overview states apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows. Renters we talked to say those windows are not easy to open.

“These windows probably were built 50-100 years ago and they’re solid, sticking down,” John, a renter told us coming out of the building. “So they’re very hard to lift. That’s a really strange incident.”

We reached out to Sherman Associates for comment on this tragedy happening at one of their buildings but haven’t heard back. Remember if you have any information about this investigation you can call the Kansas City Police Tip line at 816-474-8477 where you can remain anonymous with anything you give.

