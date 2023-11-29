Missouri Gov. Parson responds to request to prohibit refugees from Gaza

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Representative Chris Dinkins of Lesterville is calling on Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to prohibit refugees from Gaza from coming into Missouri.

In a letter to Parson, Dinkins said she echos the same concerns as many Missourians who believe the refugees come from belief systems that are rooted in anti-American and anti-Israel sentiments and have little confidence in the Biden administration’s ability to prevent these refugees from even entering America.

Dinkins goes on to say the approach would send a strong message to residents that officials are committed to the safety, well-being, and values of the people here in Missouri.

