Local dog owners on alert as respiratory virus spreads across country

By Grace Smith
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Local dog owners are on alert as a respiratory virus spreads across the country.

Dr. Julie Bradford, the owner and medical director of Goodvets, said it’s frightening because there’s not a lot of information surrounding this disease.

“I think it’s only a matter of time before it comes here too,” Dr. Bradford said. “We do know that it is making dogs very sick, and it’s even killing a good portion of the dogs that get the disease, but we still don’t know what’s causing it, which is really kind of scary.”

Luckily, she hasn’t seen any dogs come in showing any of the symptoms.

“The symptoms include coughing, sneezing, trouble breathing, runny nose, watery eyes, and maybe if they are really sick, they aren’t eating,” Dr. Bradford said.

But she said there are things you can do now to protect your pet.

“The first thing is to make sure that your dogs are up to date on all their vaccines, and that includes Bordetella and influenza,” Dr. Bradford said.

“Also, consider talking to your boarding facility or groomer about requiring the vaccines, so you know that the other dogs there are also protected.”

Dr. Bradford said this also couldn’t have come at a worse time, as families travel for the holidays.

“If possible, have a pet sitter come to your house and avoid those kinds of social situations just because we don’t know enough about this and it is highly contagious,” Dr. Bradford said.

It’s definitely something pet owner Abigail Ford is thinking about as she plans to travel in the coming weeks.

“I’ll travel with her to Pennsylvania at Christmas time, and I think we’ll take normal precautions at dog parks and maybe just be aware, is there a lot of dogs here right now, and if so, we might not enter into that park,” Ford said.

Pet owner Madison Howbert said she plans to keep a close eye on things and stay up to date with the spread.

“If we hear that we’re spiking here, we’ll just stay at home and play fetch in the hallway,” Howbert said.

