KU students show support for KJ Adams after mother dies of cancer

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas men’s basketball X account, formally known as Twitter, posted photos of Jayhawk fans holding up newspapers with a drawing of KJ Adams’ mother as the front page, after recently losing her battle to cancer.

It was recently announced that the Kansas Jayhawk forward lost his mother to her battle with cancer. On Friday, Nov. 17, Adams took to his Instagram page and posted photos of his mother and family with a caption that read, “I love you mama, you can rest now.”

Tuesday, Nov. 28 was their first game after a holiday hiatus and the stands were filled with fans, many holding up a student newspaper in support of Adams.

The teams X account posted two photos of the gesture with a caption that read “Bigger than Basketball.”

Adams once again made a statement through his Instagram account, posting photos of game highlights and his mother.

Thank you jayhawk nation for finding a way to keep my spirits high and show that me and my family are loved around the world. I love every single one of y’all. Love you mama.

The team won last night’s game, 71-63 against Eastern Illinois. The fifth-ranked Jayhawks play No. 6 UConn in a matchup of the last two national champions on Friday night. Tip-off will be at 8 p.m.

