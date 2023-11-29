Aging & Style
KCKPD asking for help identifying aggravated robbery suspect

KCKPD are asking for the public's help identifying an aggravated robbery suspect.
KCKPD are asking for the public's help identifying an aggravated robbery suspect.(Kansas City Kansas Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are asking the public for help identifying a man who pointed a handgun at a convenience store worker and demanded money before fleeing the scene on foot.

KCKPD said the man is described as a light-skinned black male, approximately 30-40 years old, wearing maroon sweat pants, a yellow hoodie and athletic shoes.

The armed aggravated robbery happened at 4:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Fast Trip convenience store at 4039 Metropolitan Avenue.

If anyone recognizes the man, they’re asked to reach out to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

