KCKPD asking for help identifying aggravated robbery suspect

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are asking the public for help identifying a man who pointed a handgun at a convenience store worker and demanded money before fleeing the scene on foot.

KCKPD said the man is described as a light-skinned black male, approximately 30-40 years old, wearing maroon sweat pants, a yellow hoodie and athletic shoes.

The armed aggravated robbery happened at 4:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Fast Trip convenience store at 4039 Metropolitan Avenue.

If anyone recognizes the man, they’re asked to reach out to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

