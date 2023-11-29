Aging & Style
KC man sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for meth trafficking, illegal firearms

A second pistol, a second assault rifle, a revolver that had been reported stolen, and over $178,000 in cash were also found.(U.S. Department of Justice)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 911 call to get help for his unresponsive mother was ultimately the undoing for a Kansas City man, now sentenced to 18 years in federal prison.

41-year-old Michael Thomas Cummings II was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison without parole.

His sentencing comes just over 9 months after he pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms.

According to the Department of Justice, Cummings’s sentence is the result of a 911 call he placed just before midnight on June 7, 2021.

He was attempting to get help for his mother, who was unresponsive. Emergency crews declared the woman dead shortly after they arrived, taking note that she appeared to be emaciated. Cummings claimed she had been suffering from cognitive decline before her death.

While officers were in the home, they noticed a loaded semi-automatic pistol sitting next to over $400 in cash on a table. They also saw an assault rifle with a magazine leaning against a wall.

Cummings had a prior felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance, so he was arrested for his illegal possession of a firearm at the residence shortly after 12 a.m. Felons are not permitted to own firearms.

Later that day, officers executed a search warrant of Cummings’s residence. In various locations throughout the home, they found over 351 grams of methamphetamine, .24 grams of fentanyl/heroin, 28.1 grams of crack cocaine and an undisclosed amount of marijuana.

A second pistol, a second assault rifle, a revolver that had been reported stolen, and over $178,000 in cash were also found.

