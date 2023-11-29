Kansas City Film Commissioner Steph Shannon announces resignation

Aging & Style
By Melonne McBride
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The director of Kansas City, Missouri’s Film office and Kansas City Film Commissioner, Steph Shannon has announced her resignation.

In a press release posted to the KC Film Instagram page, it was stated that Shannon re-opened KC Film inside of Visit KC in 2014 and, later was able to get a local city film incentive unanimously passed which went live in 2016.

Furthering the push to pass the Missouri Film Incentive bill, the press release states that Shannon was an integral part, and the bill went live in October of 2023.

Shannon serves on the board of Film in Missouri and is the founding member of Grow Kansas Film. The release went on to say that Shannon hopes Kansas will follow suit and pass a statewide filming incentive.

”I’m proud that we have made a great reputation for Kansas City among producers in the industry, and I’m proud of how we treat people and each other-with generosity, authenticity and integrity.”

Steph Shannon, KC Film Instagram page

KC Film says that while the city will bolster film, they do not intend to lose momentum.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, Nov. 28 and Shannon’s last day will be Thursday, Nov. 30.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

