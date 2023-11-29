Aging & Style
Kansas City auction house discovers photo/painting of Jesse James’ brother

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Thursday evenings, you can bid on a number of items at Andrew Turner’s weekly live auction.

This Thursday, the auction will look a bit different, with an item you’ve probably never seen before. A photo/painting of Jesse James’ brother, Frank James.

The photo hasn’t been authenticated but shows signs of an original piece from 1866. According to auction house owner, Andrew Turner, photos from this time were normally brushed up by the photographer, making it look almost like a painting.

Where the photo came from, is still a bit of a mystery.

“Guys we work with were cleaning out a farmhouse near Jesse James’ hometown and they brought back a trailer full of boxes,” Turner said. “We were unpacking boxes, lo and behold, this popped out of there.”

Turner said he won’t know the value of the picture until it’s authenticated, but it could go for thousands of dollars.

“Every once in a while you get something really cool, really valuable and that’s what keeps you going,” Turner said.

The weekly auction at Turner’s auction house is this Thursday at 6 p.m. Dozens of items will be up for auction, but he said the picture could be the hot ticket item.

“I’ll go ‘300 dollars’ and a bunch of hands will shoot up,” Turner said. “And I’ll get up to 500,00. Hopefully.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

