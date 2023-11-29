Highway Patrol toy drive honors fallen officer, brings joy and healing to kids

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) – No one wants to spend the holiday season in the hospital, especially kids. Highway patrol troopers on both sides of the state line are teaming up to surprise those kids with toys that could help their recovery, but they need your help.

They are taking donations through Dec. 11 to hand out on Dec. 15 at the University of Kansas Hospital. Kaylee Boyle, the nurse manager for the hospital’s inpatient pediatrics unit, described the day as a big boost for morale.

“We all get a little jolt of Christmas spirit, especially when we feel outside community coming in and really supporting our patients,” Boyle said.

The troopers from both the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) and the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) surprised the kids that day.

“When we enter the room, we’ve got something specifically for them,” said MSHP Cpl. Justin Ewing. “That smile and that excitement is indescribable.”

The 21st Annual Trooper Michael Newton Toy Drive is named after an MSHP trooper who died in the line of duty on May 22, 2003. Newton was 25 and a father of two boys. A distracted driver slammed into his patrol car on the shoulder. He had stopped someone for a traffic violation along I-70 in Lafayette County. He was sitting in his patrol car when a pickup pulling a flatbed trailer veered into the shoulder and hit his patrol car.

“The toy drive was originally started by the Kansas Highway Patrol,” explained Ewing. “After Trooper Newton was killed in the line of duty, the Kansas Highway Patrol reached out to the Missouri Highway Patrol to partner with us in Mike’s honor.”

Newton’s family and his hometown of Rolla, Mo. get involved every year. The toy drive is for kids in the Kansas City area, but the highway patrol troop in Rolla collects toys for the event as well. Newton’s family drives up to participate in the second half of the toy giveaway. After the University of Kansas Hospital visit, they join troopers for a dinner at the Ronald McDonald House for families of kids hospitalized long-term.

They are looking for toys suitable for all ages, from infants to teens. Suggestions include books, puzzles, Legos, electronic devices and games. Those kinds of gifts give kids activities that keep them busy. That can distract them from the tough time of being in the hospital. Boyle said it can also motivate them in a way that helps their healing.

“When they have these items, maybe they want to play with a toy out of bed, maybe they want to sit up in the chair and do a craft activity,” Boyle described. “And those are all things that contribute to their healing and their health and betterment.”

New, unwrapped toy donations can be dropped off at the following locations. You can also purchase online from the toy drive’s Amazon gift registry at this link.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A

504 S.E. Blue Pkwy.

Lee’s Summit, MO 64063

816-622-0800

Kansas Highway Patrol Troop A

1220 S. Enterprise St.

Olathe, KS 66061

913-782-8100

Murphy-Hoffman

11120 Tomahawk Creek Pkwy.

Leawood, KS 66211

888-642-8782

Pediatric Partners

2111 E. Kansas City Rd.

Olathe, KS 66061 913-888-4567

Pediatric Partners

7450 W. 135th St.

Overland Park, KS 66223

913-888-4567

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.