Helping the unhoused: A new shelter goes up in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A new safe haven is in the works in Lawrence, as construction on a new shelter, called ‘The Village’ began Tuesday.

The city hopes this will be part of the solution to the growing amount of people experiencing homelessness in the area.

Once construction is done there will be 50 homes ready to go with a bed, heating, air, and electrical outlets to keep people out of the elements and keep them safe.

The Village will be for vulnerable groups living in Lawrence; like veterans, the elderly, women without children who were in domestic violence situations, and individuals with disabilities who need support and care.

Misty Bosch Hastings, a Homeless Programs Coordinator said The Village will also be more than just a place to live, it will also be a supportive community for the residents.

“There’s going to be a lot of support around these folks, you know when people come into this people are going to know right away that they’re going to have a case manager that’s going to work to end their homelessness, said Bosch Hastings, “Whatever that looks like it may be mental health support, substance use support, you know whatever they need we’re going to wrap that around them.”

Bosch Hastings said she believes the village we are a model of how cities can end homelessness and said residents at The Village are going to get everything to do that, in one place.

“Services need to be brought to people who don’t have watches, maybe don’t have cellphones, don’t know what day it is,” said Bosch Hastings, “so you know if we have all the services here, and we can work alongside them to end their homelessness that going to be what’s meaningful.”

Construction on The Village will be done on December 2nd but won’t be ready to use, with no timeline for move-in at this time.

Residents to live in The Village are already being vetted.

Bosch Hastings said this is not the only project in the works to end homelessness in Lawrence, they have a strategic plan that involves more affordable housing, permanent supportive housing, and better homeless outreach.

