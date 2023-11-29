Former Kansas City mayor Dick Berkley honored for his lasting impact on the community

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Wednesday, it was announced that Kansas City’s longest-serving mayor, Dick Berkley, died at the age of 92.

Representatives from Port KC honored Berkley and said his legacy will continue to live on through the Berkley Riverfront Park and the entire community.

“Every great city needs a solid foundation. Mayor Berkley’s efforts solidified Kansas City’s place as one of the best to call home. His work was a building block to KC becoming a top-rated destination, he opened the doors for our hometown to become a global opportunity. We say thank you to his years of dedication and service,” says Jon Stephens, Port KC CEO.

They also took note of his immense accomplishments, both in and out of office.

“His efforts and popularity were also recognized outside of Kansas City’s city limits. He served as president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, he was president of the Missouri Municipal League, served as chairman of the Film Commission, Chairman of People to People International, and was a member of the Jackson County Sports Complex.”

Berkley served as mayor of Kansas City for three terms from 1979-1991. During his 12 years in office, he became the longest-serving mayor and the city’s first Jewish mayor. He also implemented many programs and services we still see today. He brought 911 services to the city, created a mayor’s task force to address food and hunger, drugs, and AIDS, co-originated the KC Ethics Commission, and created the Kansas City Jazz Commission.

Missouri Congressman Emanual Cleaver succeeded Berkley in 1991 and referred to him as both “a dear friend” and “iconic leader.”

“From the expansion of Bartle Hall to the revitalization and economic development of neighborhoods across Kansas City,” Cleaver said in a statement, “the impact of Dick Berkley can be felt in every zip code of our great city. While I was proud to honor his legacy through the Berkley Riverfront, we all owe him a debt of gratitude for his lifelong devotion and public service to our community.”

Current Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas issued a similar statement, saying he was “saddened” to learn of Berkley’s passing.

“Kansas City’s first Jewish mayor and serving longer than any other mayor in Kansas City history, Mayor Berkley leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of service to our community. Leading Kansas City from 1979 until 1991 after a decade on City Council, Mayor Berkley helped our community come together after the Hyatt Regency Skywalk collapse, oversaw the transformation of our downtown skyline, and through his appointments to boards, commissions, and Council positions, created new opportunities for Kansas Citians of all backgrounds.”

Cleaver and Lucas offered their condolences to the Berkley family.

“I pray for comfort for the entire Berkley family as they grieve such a monumental loss, and I pray that our community will take the lessons and legacy of Mayor Berkley to be used as a guiding light on our march toward a better future for all of Kansas City. May his memory be our blessing,” Cleaver said.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to his wife, Sandy, his children, grandchildren, the Berkley family, and all who were blessed to have met the Honorable Dick Berkley,” said Lucas.

ALSO READ: Helping the unhoused: A new shelter goes up in Lawrence

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.