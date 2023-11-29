Aging & Style
Former deputy killed in wreck involving train in Louisiana

Natalie Brown-Denby, 32, was killed in a wreck involving a train, officials said. She was a former deputy with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:47 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A Louisiana woman who used to be a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a wreck involving a train, officials said.

Natalie Brown-Denby, 32, was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office as the victim of the crash that happened last Monday afternoon. The coroner’s office says her vehicle ran through the railroad crossing guard arm and was hit on the driver side by the train. She was ejected and died at the scene.

Natalie Brown-Denby was a former deputy with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office who began her career back in 2013 under the administration of retired sheriff, Victor Jones. She graduated from the 37th Caddo Regional Police Academy in 2015.

During her time with the sheriff’s office, Natalie Brown-Denby worked in communications, patrol, community services and youth service divisions. She resigned in 2019 to start a career working with juveniles at the Caddo Juvenile Probation office in Shreveport.

KSLA reports Natalie Brown-Denby is survived by her mother, Jackie Brown-Denby, a former detective with the sheriff’s office, and her 5-year-old daughter, as well as other extended family.

Former coworkers say Natalie Brown-Denby was always willing to help, was dependable, always needed her morning coffee and had an eagerness to learn.

Memorial services will be held in December in Shreveport and Las Vegas. In lieu of flowers, mourners are asked to donate to one of Natalie Brown-Denby’s favorite community groups:

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

