FORECAST: First Warn in place for Friday morning with heavy rain coming

By Alena Lee
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Quiet weather continues for one more day as temperatures climb back near normal. Wednesday morning will be cold, but we should avoid teens for mornings lows. Temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid-20s before rebounding into the mid to upper 40s by the afternoon. Some spots farther south could get close to 50 degrees. Clouds increase Wednesday evening ahead of our next storm system which will bring the chance of widespread rain to the area. So far models continue to pick up on the highest impacts arriving after midnight Thursday into sunrise on Friday.

We have added a First Warn only for Friday morning because this rain could impact the morning drive. Temperatures will stay above freezing through most of the event which will leave us with all rain, however, there is a small window of time where temperatures drop near freezing and we could see a wintry mix on the backside of this system. Accumulation from frozen precipitation is not expected, but rainfall totals could range anywhere from 0.10″ to 0.75″, with the higher totals farther south. Dry conditions are expected by Friday afternoon and a chilly end with temperatures that may not get out of the 30s. The upcoming weekend does feature a slight chance of showers but overall should be mainly dry.

