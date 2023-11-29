FIRST WARN FORECAST: A warmer Wednesday before temperatures fall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A First Warn is in place overnight Thursday and Friday morning with heavy rainfall coming through the area impacting the morning commute. Showers will lift from the south and move northward through the overnight hours and early into Friday morning. Right now the heaviest amounts will be south of I-70. There is a hint for a second wave of moisture to move through Friday afternoon, but most of the moisture looks to stay north of I-70 with a small chance of seeing a wintry mix in the metro. However, the travel impacts will be minimal. The same front will drop temperatures to the upper 30s by Friday. By the weekend the temperatures rebound to the mid to upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Today expect temperatures to be the warmest of the next 7 with highs in the 50s and increasing cloud cover. If you want to wash your car from all the road treatment from the snow, today is a great day to do it, but you could get a free car wash tomorrow evening if you leave your car outside. Next week a few short waves will move through bringing more active weather.

