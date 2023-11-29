Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

FIRST WARN FORECAST: A warmer Wednesday before temperatures fall

A warmer Wednesday before temperatures fall
By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A First Warn is in place overnight Thursday and Friday morning with heavy rainfall coming through the area impacting the morning commute. Showers will lift from the south and move northward through the overnight hours and early into Friday morning. Right now the heaviest amounts will be south of I-70. There is a hint for a second wave of moisture to move through Friday afternoon, but most of the moisture looks to stay north of I-70 with a small chance of seeing a wintry mix in the metro. However, the travel impacts will be minimal. The same front will drop temperatures to the upper 30s by Friday. By the weekend the temperatures rebound to the mid to upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Today expect temperatures to be the warmest of the next 7 with highs in the 50s and increasing cloud cover. If you want to wash your car from all the road treatment from the snow, today is a great day to do it, but you could get a free car wash tomorrow evening if you leave your car outside. Next week a few short waves will move through bringing more active weather.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCPD was investigating the death of a child at 10th Street and Grand Boulevard on Nov. 27, 2023.
Police: Child found dead in downtown Kansas City fell from apartment building
FILE — A design for a new Kansas license plate will be voted after Gov. Kelly's announcement...
‘I’ve heard you loud and clear’: Kansas governor pauses production of new license plate
Sara Allison filed a lawsuit against St. Luke's Health System and two neurologists.
Local woman sues hospital, doctors over missed MS diagnosis
Man found shot dead, 19th & Park Tower Drive
Police ID homicide shooting victim found inside Kansas City residence
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

A warmer Wednesday before temperatures fall
A warmer Wednesday before temperatures fall
A First Warn has been issued for Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.
FORECAST: First Warn in place for Friday morning with heavy rain coming
FORECAST: First Warn in place for Friday morning with heavy rain coming overnight
Next Three Days
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Temperatures top out in the low 40s Tuesday with a warm up mid-week