Empowering Kansas Citians with developmental disabilities while serving the community

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a weekend shopping for yourself, it’s time to give back, by shopping for yourself on Giving Tuesday!

From noon until 6:30 p.m. the Farmer’s House is holding an open house at their market in downtown Platte City.

“Inviting people to come into our market and celebrate Giving Tuesday gives them a chance to interact with our clients and see how wonderful they are,” Dana Chatlin said.

The Farmer’s House first opened in 2006, with the goal of empowering youth and adults with developmental disabilities to pursue their best lives.

In 2022, the nonprofit served 37 farmers through community integration programs and 23 farmers through employment services.

Every donation and purchase throughout Giving Tuesday will be matched by an anonymous donor up to $10,000.

You can donate to the Farmer’s House here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.