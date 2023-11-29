Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Empowering Kansas Citians with developmental disabilities while serving the community

Empowering Kansas Citians with developmental disabilities while serving the community
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a weekend shopping for yourself, it’s time to give back, by shopping for yourself on Giving Tuesday!

From noon until 6:30 p.m. the Farmer’s House is holding an open house at their market in downtown Platte City.

“Inviting people to come into our market and celebrate Giving Tuesday gives them a chance to interact with our clients and see how wonderful they are,” Dana Chatlin said.

The Farmer’s House first opened in 2006, with the goal of empowering youth and adults with developmental disabilities to pursue their best lives.

In 2022, the nonprofit served 37 farmers through community integration programs and 23 farmers through employment services.

Every donation and purchase throughout Giving Tuesday will be matched by an anonymous donor up to $10,000.

You can donate to the Farmer’s House here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCPD was investigating the death of a child at 10th Street and Grand Boulevard on Nov. 27, 2023.
Police: Child found dead in downtown Kansas City fell from apartment building
FILE — A design for a new Kansas license plate will be voted after Gov. Kelly's announcement...
‘I’ve heard you loud and clear’: Kansas governor pauses production of new license plate
Sara Allison filed a lawsuit against St. Luke's Health System and two neurologists.
Local woman sues hospital, doctors over missed MS diagnosis
Man found shot dead, 19th & Park Tower Drive
Police ID homicide shooting victim found inside Kansas City residence
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

In this photo provided by Japan Coast Guard, debris believed to be from a U.S. military Osprey...
US military Osprey aircraft with 6 aboard crashes in sea off Japan; at least 1 dead
State of Kansas plans to restore court system after cyberattack
State of Kansas plans to restore court system after cyberattack
‘I’ve heard you loud and clear’: Kansas governor pauses production of new license plate
Empowering Kansas Citians with developmental disabilities while serving the community
Empowering Kansas Citians with developmental disabilities while serving the community