Center High School puts 2 staff members on leave due to allegations of inappropriate behavior with student

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two staff members at Center High School have been placed on leave due to “allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student,” the district confirmed Wednesday.

Center School District sent an email to parents notifying parents and guardians of the news.

“We want to make you aware that two high school staff have been placed on leave following allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student,” the district’s statement read. “Upon notification, the staff were placed on leave, the appropriate authorities were notified, and parents of the student were notified. At this time, the Children’s Division is investigating the allegations, and the district is fully cooperating.

“We understand that students and parents want as much information as possible. We will share information with our school community when we are able, as we share your concern for the safety of your student and will continue to focus on the safety of all CSD scholars.”

